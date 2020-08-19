Hays says he likes the versatility in his Huskies offense

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion football and Daran Hays’ club was back on the turf Wednesday morning and the Huskies went hard on offense.

Hays said his guys are coming along as expected.

North Marion returns three starters on the offensive line as well as bringing back guys with game experience up front.

But it’s the skill players that impressed Hays. He said they’ve got depth at the receiver spot even more so than last year.

So, expect a couple new names catching and running the ball for North this season as well as returning play makers Tariq Miller and Garrett Conaway, who will be used in different ways to the Huskies advantage as well.

“We have got to do a better job of getting Tariq the ball more often. He’s proven to be a real game changer so we’ve got to get him the ball in space in multiple ways whether it’s handing it to him, tossing it to him, optioning him, running him in wildcat or whatever. Now we’re starting to flex Garrett out in the wing a little bit, out in the slot a little bit and he can do some dangerous stuff out there so that’s really great to add that much versatility,” Hays said.

Hays also touched on the quarterback play. He said Brody Hess is the starter under center but he also sees great things out of the next men in line.