Here’s what to look forward to on this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are on another bye week before taking on the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX on Halloween night. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m ET.

Coach Brown discusses the tough 52-14 loss against fifth ranked opponent Oklahoma in this week’s Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. He also touches on the legacy that seniors will leave for the program in Brown’s first year with the program, and dive into recruiting during the bye week.

Nick and Anjelica will sit down in the studio to discuss their take on the game against Oklahoma, and give an update on current injuries for Mountaineer players. They will also give you their keys to the rest of the Mountaineer season sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Nick will give an in-depth look at other Big 12 opponents and match ups in this week’s Around the Big 12. We also take a look ahead of the Mountaineers’ schedule for the end October through mid-November in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule.

Punter Josh Growden will join the program to discuss how he made his way to WVU. A native of Australia, Growden talks about playing footy “down under,” and his take on America food vs. Australian food.

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Wolfman gives his breakdown of the game against Oklahoma.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.

