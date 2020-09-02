Here’s what’s coming up this week on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back in action this weekend at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will being you coverage leading up to kickoff on Saturday November 9 at noon ET.

In the two part Coaches Corner segments, Coach Brown and Tony Caridi discuss the Mountaineers going up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Brown also talks about the season record of injuries within the Mountaineers and who will play in this weekend’s game. The duo will touch on Jarret Doege becoming the backup quarterback for Kendall, and why we may see him on the field sooner than later.

Nick and Anjelica will look back on the game against Baylor, and the phenomenal game the defense played. You’ll hear Baylor head coach Matt Rhule at the podium discussing the Stills Brothers and how well they played against the Bears. They will also look ahead to the game against the Red Raiders and give their Astorg Motors Keys to the Game against Texas Tech. Nick will also look ahead to the remainder of the Mountaineers’ schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule.

The Stills brothers have had a spectacular season so far, especially last week against Baylor. In this week’s Life of a Mountaineer, we take a look at the brothers and how they feel playing alongside each other for the Mountaineers. The brothers also talk about their chemistry on the field, and their “meet me there, or beat me there” mentality. See more in the Life of a Mountaineer provided by WVU Athletics.

In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman breaks down footage from the game against Baylor.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday