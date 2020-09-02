Here’s what’s happening this week on The Neal Brown Show

West Virginia faced the undefeated Baylor Bears in Waco on Halloween night, but they were unable to pull off the upset. In this week’s Neal Brown Show, hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you coverage from Waco.

Nick and Anjelica will bring you a recap of the tough loss the Mountaineers faced in Waco. Anjelica catches up with Head Coach Neal Brown to get his thoughts on the game, specially a dominating defense play led by Defensive Coordinator, Vic Koenning. Nick and Anjelica will also give you their keys to getting some wins in the month of November sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

Tony Caridi will sit down with Coach Brown to discuss the plans for recruiting for the 2020 and 2021 class in this week’s Encova Insurance Coaches Corner.

Colton McKivitz has been a leader on the field for the offensive line. In this week’s Life of a Mountaineer provided by WVU Athletics, we take a look at one of his favorite hobbies: fishing. We got together with McKivitz at one of his favorite fishing spots, and heard why this is one of his favorite pastimes when not playing football.

Redshirt junior wide receiver TJ Simmons joins the program to discuss the strides he’s made in the past few games for the Mountaineers. Simmons also discusses his relationship with quarterback Austin Kendall on the field, and how he’s been a go-to guy for Kendall. Simmons will also dive into how his life has changed since becoming a father, and how he’s time managed with being a student-athlete and a father.

In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman is joined by Little General Stores president Greg Darby. Little General launched the Kickoff for Kids Campaign to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s, donating $55,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s. Darby also discusses the Fish Fry Fundraiser with basketball coach Bob Huggins to support the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, plus much, much more.

