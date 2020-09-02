ICYMI: The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 9

The Mountaineers are back home at Milan Puskar Stadium to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you coverage on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Saturday Oct. 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

In the first of two part Coaches Corner segment, Coach Brown breaks down the tough loss against Texas. Brown discusses the mistakes that were made within the team, but also touches on how hard the team played. Brown also gives an injury update on wide receivers, Sam James and Sean Ryan.

Nick and Anjelica give their take on on the Mountaineers in the past game against Texas, and insight on the upcoming game against Iowa State in this week's 'Eer to 'Eer. Dale Wolfley joins the program to give his 'Play of the Week':

Defensive lineman, Darius Stills joins the Wolfman this week in the Wolf’s Den. This week, Wolfman and Stills give their break down on the game against Texas:

Linebacker Josh Chandler, has stepped up as a leader for the defensive side of West Virginia. This week on Life as a Mountaineer we take a look at Chandler's qualities to make him a leader on the defense:

Nick gives you a look at other Big 12 Conference match ups in week seven in this week’s Around the Big 12:

Nick and Anjelica give you their final word for this episode of the Neal Brown Show. Looking ahead of the Mountaineer's October Calendar:

In the final segment for the Coaches Corner, Coach Brown gives insight on a competitive Iowa State team. Head Coach, Matt Campbell is in his fourth year as head coach, and has turned the team around tremendously. Coach Brown and Tony also discuss leaders on the Iowa State team, including quarterback Brock Purdy.