Inside the Numbers: West Virginia at Kansas

Big 12 Conference play begins this weekend as West Virginia heads to Kansas to face the Jayhawks. Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers have dominated Kansas going 7-1 against the Jayhawks.

New head coach Les Miles is trying to turn that Kansas footabllprogram around. He has faced the Mountaineers twice before while at LSU, winning both games.

Here in 2019, The WVU defense is setting the tone and opposing

quarterbacks should be on notice as the Mountaineers ranked 25th nationally with 9 sacks. They are also allowing just 177 yards per game through the air — that is 29th in the nation.

Kansas Quarterback Connor Stanley may be up to the challenge. He is

coming off a win at Boston College in which he completed 20 of 27 passes for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns.

WVU will have to keep an eye on the man known as “Juice,’ or running

back Khalil Herbert. The senior racked up 187 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries last week for the Jayhawks in their victory.

West Virginia’s offense so far has clearly relied on the aerial

attack. Freshman wide receiver Sam James is a rising star after having hauled in 9 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown last week. Perhaps some of that success can help open things up for the running game which has

not been very successful — WVU averages just 79 yards on the ground per game, which is 123rd in the country.

When you mix all of that up, the oddsmakers like WVU in this game as the Mountaineers are 4.5 point favorites at last check. A win will make WVU 3-1 heading into a bye before a huge game against Texas on Oct. 5th.