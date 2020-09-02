Interactive Roster Breakdown: WVU’s 2020 Coaching Staff

Neal Brown’s first year ended with a 5-7 record, with a 3-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. After four members of Brown’s original staff have departed, will the new faces take their student-athletes to the next level in 2020?

Let’s start on the offensive side of the ball. Matt Moore, who was the team’s co-offensive coordinator last season, is still in charge of the offensive line this year but has been moved to an assistant head coach position.

Once again, running backs coach Chad Scott will handle half of the offensive coordinator duties (he was the other co-offensive coordinator along with Moore), but this year, he will have the help of Gerad Parker. The newcomer was brought on to fill the role of wide receivers coach as well as his offensive coordinator duties. Parker comes from Penn State, where he was the Nittany Lions’ passing game coordinator and WRs coach, and replaces Xavier Dye, who is now at USF.

Sean Reagan returns to Morgantown for another year as the QBs coach, while Travis Trickett also comes back for his second year in charge of tight ends and inside receivers.

The defensive staff saw some changes in duties and personnel in July after defensive coordinator Vic Koenning left the program. The assistants will share responsibilities by committee in 2020, with Jahmile Addae overseeing the back of the defense and Jordan Lesley overseeing the front (Addae was the defensive secondary coach in 2019, while Lesley coached the defensive line). In addition. Lesley will still coach the line while Addae will focus on the cornerbacks.

Jeff Casteel returned to WVU in March as a defensive analyst, but he will now coach the team’s outside linebackers — a post which was previously manned by Al Pogue, who moved to Auburn. Casteel previously spent 11 years with the Mountaineers in various coaching positions on the defensive side of the ball.

Two other newcomers to the defensive staff are inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and Dontae Wright. Koonz will head the Mountaineers’ inside linebackers and special teams while Wright oversees the safeties.

West Virginia’s 2020 Coaching Staff:

Neal Brown (WVUSports.com)

Neal Brown, Head Coach

Record at WVU (one season): 5-7

All-time head coaching record: 40-23

Hometown: Danville, Kentucky

Brown’s first season at WVU was definitely a trying one, but the Mountaineers were able to finish strong with a 2-1 record in the last three games. This year, he is armed with a strong batch of returners and arguably one of the best recruiting classes in recent years and hopes to keep the program on the same trajectory it had in December.

Matt Moore (WVUSports.com)

Matt Moore, Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach

Years at WVU: 2019-present

Hometown: Canton, Georgia

Moore’s offensive line was among the youngest in the country last season, and unfortunately for the Mountaineers, that showed up on the stats sheet. After losing just one guy from 2019, Moore’s unit will get another shot in 2020

Chad Scott (WVUSports.com)

Chad Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach

Years at WVU: 2019-present

Hometown: Plant City, Florida

Scott has a rapport with much of his staff. He coached alongside Neal Brown at at Kentucky, Texas Tech and Troy, as well as Gerad Parker at Kentucky. The run game struggled in his first season at WVU, but he hopes it will improve behind returning starter Leddie Brown.

Gerad Parker (WVUSports.com)

Gerad Parker, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Years at WVU: Newly hired

Hometown: Louisa, Kentucky

Parker joins the Mountaineers after a yearlong stint at Penn State. He has bounced around the college football world, even acting as Purdue’s interim head coach in 2016 for six games.

Jahmile Addae, Cornerbacks Coach

Jahmile Addae (WVUSports.com)

Years at WVU: 2007 (Graduate assistant), 2019-present

Hometown: Valrico, Florida

A former WVU star at safety, Addae will have a larger share of the duties on defense this year as one of the assistants running that side “by committee.” Last season, he coached a pair of all-conference defenders in Keith Washington and Josh Norwood, and has a slew of skilled young players returning for 2020.

Jordan Lesley (WVUSports.com)

Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line Coach

Years at WVU: 2019-present

Hometown: Fulton, Mississippi

Lesley’s job isn’t too hard when he has two of the Big 12’s top defensive linemen under his watch. Like Addae, he has a bigger share of the responsibilities as he will help run the defense by committee.

Jeff Koonz (WVUSports.com)

Jeff Koonz, Inside Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator

Years at WVU: Newly hired

Hometown: Wallkill, New York

Koonz has bounced around various FBS programs, mostly handling linebackers duties. This year, he will be in charge of the inside backers while also overseeing the Mountaineers’ special teams units.

More of the coaching staff: