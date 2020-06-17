Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Justice gives update on reopening plan

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give an update on the plan for reopening the state at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In the governor’s briefing Monday, he announced five churches in West Virginia were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. The WV National Guard was called to Greenbrier County to help deep clean and decontaminate at Graystone Baptist Church where 28 cases have been linked. Free testing was also made available to the community.

Last week, the governor announced nursing homes in the state could resume visitations beginning today, Wednesday, June 17, if the facility has not had a positive case in 14 days. Additional restrictions will include wearing face masks, staying socially distant and limiting the number of visitors in each family.

