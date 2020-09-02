Kevin Brophy announces he will stay with WVU Baseball

West Virginia baseball senior Kevin Brophy is sticking with the Mountaineers for another season.

The senior third baseman made the announcement on his Instagram account after weighing his professional options this spring. After going unselected in this year’s MLB Draft, he opted to return to the Mountaineers as part of the NCAA’s ruling on eligibility relief for spring season student-athletes.

“Words can’t describe how much West Virginia University and the state of West Virginia mean [to] me. My time in the WVU uniform has created the best 4 years of my life,” Brophy wrote. “Playing in front of the Mon. County Ballpark crowd is one of a kind. It has provided me with so many unbelievable memories. Some that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Brophy, a native of Randolph, New Jersey, finished his truncated senior season batting .246 with 8 RBI and a home run. He’s a .227 career hitter at WVU with 16 home runs.