Lights, Uniforms, Action! Excitement builds for return of Trinity FB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian School will have its first football season in five years this fall.

The Warriors’ return to the gridiron has the coaching staff and players excited.

But taking the steps to getting the field ready over the past week as risen the excitement level.

“If you think about this, this thing started off in March. And then the idea of things moving so fast, and looking around and now we’ve got lights up here. It’s not just exciting for me, but look at the kids’ faces. And then seeing the excitement in their eyes. I know the day that we got them up, we went in the weight room. That’s probably one of our better days up in the weight room. So, just feeding off the energy of this stuff here,” said head coach Marcus Law.

Trinity head football coach Marcus Law holding up the Warriors’ new home uniforms for this upcoming season. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

Trinity has also recently had a change in its schedule for this year — adding an eighth game. The full schedule is listed below.

8/30/19 7:00 Home vs. Mapletown (PA)

9/06/19 7:30 Home vs. Hannan

9/20/19 7:30 Away vs. Maryland School for the Deaf (MD)

9/27/19 7:00 Home vs. Notre Dame

10/19/19 7:00 Away vs. Steubenville Catholic (OH)

10/25/19 7:00 Home vs. Tygarts Valley

11/01/19 7:00 Away vs. East Hardy

11/08/19 7:00 Away vs. Wirt County