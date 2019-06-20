Marion County Commission sign proclamation for United Way’s ‘Day of Action’ event

Commissioners signed a proclamation Wednesday morning, during the Marion County Commission meeting, officially deeming June 21 ‘United Way of Marion County Day of Action’ day.

“We’re certainly honored to be receiving the proclamation by the Marion County Commission, we’re also receiving a proclamation from the City of Fairmont as well. Mayor Merrifield will be there as well, so we’re really thrilled that they are coming out to support the day,” said Brett White, United Way of Marion & Taylor Counties director.

Proclamation

On Friday, the Marion County United Way will participate for the second straight year in national ‘Day of Action’ day as volunteers around the world give back to their community through service projects.

Volunteers helping during ‘Day of Action 2018’

“Day of Action is a national initiative of all United Ways. It’s the first day of summer every year, June 21st, and it’s a day to get our partners and our corporate friends out into the community doing volunteer work. So, they are able to go into these agencies and see what their dollars are doing, how their dollars are being put to work. They do some pretty amazing work and they do some really big projects on this day, so we are really excited about that,” said White.

White, says the proclamation speaks to the efforts of not only the United Way, but all of the hard working people in Marion County.

Volunteer painting a Marion County building from ‘Day of Action 2018’

“We are thrilled we have over 150 volunteers this year in Marion County and this is only our second year. So we are really thrilled that people are coming out and support the volunteers and the community,” White said.

The proclamation will be read Friday, June 21 during Marion County’s ‘Day of Action’ event starting at 11 a.m. in Palatine Park