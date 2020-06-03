Marion County delegates urge Fairmont State University to reconsider decision to eliminate theater arts and music majors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Delegation of the House of Delegates sent a letter to the Fairmont State University Board of Governors to urge the Board to reconsider their decision to eliminate two majors, Music and Theater Arts, from the University.
The full statement is available below:
Distinguished Governors,
Recently, we were made aware of a decision eliminating two majors – Music and Theater Arts from the University’s academic portfolio. Music and theater arts are a vital component in providing students with the fundamentals for a successful future. Research shows that music and art education improve cognitive skills, critical thinking and promotes growth in all aspects of a student’s education.
This is the mission and foundation for any institution of higher education. Because of the importance of these programs, we urge the Board of Governors to delay action on removing these majors to allow for the opportunity to establish funding and revenue for these departments; namely corporate sponsorships much like FSU’s counterparts of higher education institutions. We recognize the financial challenges of colleges and universities throughout West Virginia; however, we find it critical to ensure that students have access to quality music and theater arts programs at Fairmont State University.
The Marion County delegation stands ready to assist Fairmont State University in any way possible to help preserve these programs.Delegates Mike Caputo, Linda Longstreth and Michael Angelucci