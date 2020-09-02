Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Mid-American Conference postpones all fall sports, impacting WVU men’s soccer

The Mid-American Conference has postponed the fall sports season due to COVID-19 concerns. The sports affected include men’s soccer, which impacts WVU as the program is a member of the MAC.

According to an official release, “it’s the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”

The vote to postpone all of the fall schedule was a unanimous decision by Council of Presidents.

Listen to MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher’s statement at Saturday’s press conference following the announcement:

Trending Stories