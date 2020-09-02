Mizzou routs West Virginia amidst Mountaineers’ slow offensive outing

West Virginia is now 1-1 after taking a 38-7 loss on the road to the Missouri Tigers.

Missouri was first on the board in the first quarter with a field goal from Tucker McCann.

The Tigers moved the ball well behind quarterback Kelly Bryant, who finished with 150 passing yards and 3 touchdowns before going to the locker room in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers’ offense, on the other hand, struggled to get moving throughout the game. In the first half, they totaled just 78 yards — a number which includes their tally of -2 rushing yards.

Austin Kendall struggled for the Mountaineers, chipping in 137 yards and a touchdown but giving up two interceptions. Both of those picks would be cashed in for touchdowns by Missouri.

“Offense was a mess until the fourth quarter, when we finally started being physical for the first time in two games,” said WVU coach Neal Brown.

By halftime, Missouri would bring a 31-0 lead into the locker room — the largest halftime deficit for West Virginia since their home loss to Oklahoma in 2017.

The West Virginia defense would show up in the second half, not allowing the Tigers to score after Bryant would go to the locker room.

That wouldn’t be the end of the Tigers’ scoring, though. When quarterback Jack Allison stepped in for the Mountaineers in the second half, he would get intercepted and taken for a touchdown on his second pass attempt.

The Mountaineers would get on the board in the fourth quarter when Austin Kendall found George Campbell for a 46-yard touchdown. This would be Kendall’s third of the season, and Campbell’s second.

By the end, West Virginia would get their yardage total up to 178 — including 30 rush yards on 32 carries — but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the halftime deficit.

“We’re a work in progress. I’ve been saying that, really, since I got here,” Brown said. “And that’s not a negative, that’s what it is. That’s where we’re at.”