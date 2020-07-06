Mon County sees a 61.7% increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department issued a press release Sunday announcing a 61.7% increase in diagnosed positive cases over the last five days.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the past five days accounts for 38.2% of all cases recorded in Monongalia County since the first positive case was announced on March 19.

“Monongalia County has seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “Theses cases are from restaurants and bar staff, as well as gyms and fitness centers, vacations, barbecues and travel-related exposures.”

Smith says, “This has resulted in widespread community-acquired COVID-19 from not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing”.

“Things have been moving at breakneck speed,” Dr. Smith said. “The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health designates more than three cases at any given location as an outbreak, and currently, there are three officially designated outbreaks in Monongalia County, with at least that many unofficial outbreaks that have not yet been given an outbreak number.”

On Wednesday, July 1, there were 162 reported diagnosed cases in Monongalia County, accumulated since March 19. Since July 1, numbers began increasing significantly. Cases went up by four on July 1; 16 on July 2; 14 on July 3; 29 on July 4 and 37 on July 5. Also, there are additional cases expected to be confirmed.