More Hot Days Ahead

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — From the voices of Howard University's choir to the resonating sound of drums, African culture encompassed the Capitol on Tuesday as the Congressional Black Caucus commemorated the 400th anniversary of the first recorded forced arrival of enslaved African people in the United States.

"We celebrate certain parts of our history and the ideals that are the foundation of our country but we have been reluctant to examine and embrace all of our history," California Congresswoman Karen Bass said.