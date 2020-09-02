Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

NABC recognizes WVU hoops for academic success

by: Nick Farrell

After placing three athletes on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, WVU men’s basketball has received a team distinction from the same organization. 

Bob Huggins’ squad has earned the Team Academic Excellence Award from the NABC Committee on Academics. This award recognizes basketball teams that maintained a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2019-20 season. 

To be eligible for this distinction, any basketball program must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the previous season. 

This award was first distributed after the 2012-13 season to recognize academic achievement. 

On Wednesday, juniors Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews and Jordan McCabe were named to the NABC Honors Court, recognizing their individual academic success during the 2019-20 school year. 

