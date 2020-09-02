Neal Brown joins Pat McAfee Show and invites former punter to lead “Country Roads” after win

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made his first appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, extending an invitation to the former Mountaineer punter after giving his thoughts on the latest developments around college football.

The bulk of the conversation centered around the recently-proposed rules regarding name, image and likeness rights for student-athletes and Brown’s strategy of educating his players on how they can personally benefit. In order to achieve this, Brown’s program has teamed up with Jeremy Darlow, a brand marketing consultant and author.

“I think it’s inevitable, and I think you can either embrace it or challenge it,” Brown said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And we’ve chosen to take the players’ side and embrace it.”

Brown then turned the conversation back on McAfee, pointing to his success in building a personal brand since retiring from football.

“To use you as an example, you’ve taken your brand and you’ve spread it on social media and now you have multiple media platforms that you’re able to — and you’re just one example,” Brown said. “I’m not just blowing smoke because it’s your show, but I’m just saying, you’re a great example of that.”

Before signing off, Brown extended an invitation to McAfee to lead Milan Puskar Stadium in “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” after a Mountaineer victory next season, prompting McAfee and his crew to show off their vocal chords.

West Virginia Illustrated caught up with McAfee and will feature that conversation on the re-airing of the 2008 Fiesta Bowl on Nexstar Stations across West Virginia. Be sure to check your local listings for details.