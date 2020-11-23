Nice to rainy heading toward Thanksgiving – November 23, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
GSA recognizes president-elect Biden, clearing way for formal transition
Ritchie County COVID-19 testing location moves to high school
WVU dentist recommends being vigilant about children’s dental health during pandemic
Fairmont Catholic hosts virtual turkey trot to ensure those in need can still celebrate Thanksgiving
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Ritchie County COVID-19 testing location moves to high school
Top Stories
WVU dentist recommends being vigilant about children’s dental health during pandemic
Fairmont Catholic hosts virtual turkey trot to ensure those in need can still celebrate Thanksgiving
Video
New blessing box established for Clarksburg residents just before wintertime
Video
Morgantown Code Enforcement partners with nonprofit to help disaster victims
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Holiday Experience
Search
Search
Search
Nice to rainy heading toward Thanksgiving – November 23, 2020
Uncategorized
Posted:
Nov 23, 2020 / 06:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2020 / 06:09 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
W.Va. Senator Shelley Moore Capito releases statement on 2020 election results
Back and forth over mask mandate continues between WV’s governor and attorney general
Charleston man charged for sexually assaulting unconscious woman after sending her a video of the incident, deputies say
WV Gov. Justice says state’s COVID-19 deaths ‘ought to get every one of our attentions’
Video
Coal miner killed in Kanawha County
Video
Man charged after robbing Smoker Friendly store with air pistol, officers say
Man charged after taking boy to fight where the juvenile stabbed another youth, deputies say
Randolph County votes to end virtual learning leaving some parents concerned
Video
GSA recognizes president-elect Biden, clearing way for formal transition
Welsh company to bring ‘green energy’ coal operations to Morgantown, WV’s southern coalfields
Video