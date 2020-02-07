No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma: TV/Stream info, odds, The Bob Huggins Show and more

The 12th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are hit the road again to face Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5) as they look to get back even on the road. The matchup tips off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Tip the weekend off with The Bob Huggins Show!

Tony Caridi sits down with Coach Huggins to get his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ half of the Big 12 slate as the team sits at 6-3 so far in the league. Huggins will give the inside scoop on what goes on when the cameras are off, as well as the scouting report and gameplan for Oklahoma.

Anjelica Trinone also sat down with Oscar Tshiebwe in a can’t-miss interview.

Plus, Warren Baker stops by the show to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers so far in Big 12 play in “Courtside with Bake.”

Matchup Preview

West Virginia and Oklahoma are both led inside, but their respective big men starkly contrast each other in style.

While WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver stay inside, the Sooners are led by senior stretch forward Brady Manek. While he leads OU in scoring, Manek gets it from all over the court — leading his team in three-pointers made and in percentage behind the arc.

Beyond Manek, the Sooners have several players who can give them a boost offensively, including guard Austin Reaves and forward Kristian Doolittle.

This matchup also has the trappings to be a battle on the glass. WVU is touted as one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12, especially because they sit at the top of the league on the offensive glass — but they go up against OU, who lead the conference in defensive rebounding.

For a full preview of tomorrow’s contest, click here.

Who’s favored?

West Virginia is 65.5-percent favorites to win this matchup according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The spread for this matchup has not yet been announced.

So far this year, West Virginia is 13-9 against the spread, going 4-1 in their last five contests. Kansas State is 9-12-1 against the spread this year, with a 2-3 mark in their last five.

Where to watch

This contest tips off on ESPNU on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The game can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Listening on the radio? Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG. West Virginia Illustrated will also have updates on our live game log as well as on social media.