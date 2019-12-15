Oak Grove Cemetery hosts local Wreaths Across America ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite the rainy weather, family and friends came out Saturday for the annual Oak Grove Cemetery Wreaths Across America Ceremony.

The ceremony honored Veterans, Active Duty soliders, and those listed as missing in action.

Location Coordinator Jared Jenkins said he got behind the Wreaths Across America program because of its mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

This program helped Jenkins bring honor to Veterans who were lost in our area.

“To provide something tangible I hope to the youth of our nation to understand freedom isn’t free, as we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and honor those who are serving,” said Jenkins.

After the ceremony, family and friends were able to place a wreath on a veterans headstone throughout the cemetery.

The wreaths were donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution.