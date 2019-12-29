Parents and babies attend a storytime at Barnes and Noble

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parents and their babies gathered at Barnes and Noble for weekly storytime.

The infants were read two pop-up books by an enthusiastic employee who said peek-a-boo every time he popped something up. Tiffany Robinson and her almost one-year-old daughter Stella were in attendance. Robinson says she and her daughter have been attending since storytime began in June because it’s a positive experience.

“She gets the interaction with other people and other babies and there’s the getting to listen to someone read her a story that’s not mama,” Robinson said. “And I get to watch somebody else read and it helps with reading at home.”

Parents and their children watch and listen as employee reads to them

Robinson said she and Stella drive from Grafton, which is about 40 minutes away just to attend. She said it was worth it because it was very important to them.

“It’s definitely helping her development,” Robinson said. “She sits still and listens to the story. She’s been coming since she was not quite six months old so she totally understands the let’s sit, let’s listen, somebody’s talking. And at home, she likes to turn the pages, whereas here she gets to just listen.”

She said she will continue to bring Stella until she outgrows the group and has to attend the sessions for older kids on Saturdays. Robinson encouraged other parents to come and join the event.

“Come to baby storytime, it’s awesome, there are lots of babies,” she said. “This is the slowest one it’s been for almost a month, it’s great, all the babies and people that do it are wonderful. Barnes and Noble is great it’s wonderful that they offer it.”