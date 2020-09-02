Pres. Gee announces phased return to WVU Morgantown campus in letter

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – In a press release, President Gordon Gee announced that West Virginia University students will have a phased return to the Morgantown campus that includes a later class start date and hybrid or online delivery for upper division undergraduate courses.

The start date for classes is now August 26th, which is one week later than the previous August 19th starting date.

President Gee says that concern of a full return to campus in Morgantown that could place both the campus and local communities at a greater risk for an increase in positive cases and transmission rates has resulted in the university implementing a phased return this fall.

This phased return is for the Morgantown campus.

In Morgantown, WVU will open with a revised schedule of course delivery beginning a week later than originally scheduled – August 26th.

He says the schedule change will further reduce density, while preserving the on-campus experience for freshmen, graduate and professional students as much as possible.

He also remarks that the majority of upper-division undergraduate courses will be transitioned to online or hybrid delivery.

Hands-on courses, such as laboratory classes, clinical and studio classes, may still be offered face-to-face, as determined by each academic program.

Residence hall move-ins will also be delayed by one week to August 22nd.

You can read more on the changes, as well as read President Gee’s entire letter here.