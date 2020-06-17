Rain chances decreasing – June 17, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give an update on the plan for reopening the state at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In the governor's briefing Monday, he announced five churches in West Virginia were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. The WV National Guard was called to Greenbrier County to help deep clean and decontaminate at Graystone Baptist Church where 28 cases have been linked. Free testing was also made available to the community.