Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

RCB falls to Wheeling Central 72-59 to the open season

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd and Wheeling Central Catholic, two tournament teams from a season ago, opened their seasons Friday night in the Fairmont Senior Polar Bear Tip Off.

The Eagles of RCB struggled shooting from the free throw line in the first half going 3-11 from the charity stripe.

Wheeling Central Catholic jumped out to a 38-27 lead over Byrd at the break.

The Maroon Knights connected on 11 threes and only missed one free throw going 17-18.

Multi-sport star Khori Miles lead the Eagles with 22 points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories