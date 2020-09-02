Report: EKU at WVU is still on after OVC votes to allow non-conference games

West Virginia’s season-opening matchup with Eastern Kentucky is still on, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel tweeted Friday that the presidents of the Ohio Valley Conference voted to allow four non-conference games this season, as well as a seven-game conference slate.

Source: The OVC Presidents voted that the schools can play four non-conference games in the fall. They plan to play a seven-game conference schedule in the spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 14, 2020

The OVC and the Big 12 make up two of the six conferences that are steadfast in putting on a football season this fall (dubbed as the “Stubborn Six” by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger), despite the NCAA’s recent cancellation of fall sports championships.

After the Big 12’s announcement that it would move forward, the conference released a revised schedule, ultimately announcing EKU as the Mountaineers’ season opener on Sept. 12.