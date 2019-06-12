Restaurant Road Trip: Koin Coffee and Crepes

Sometimes we need a little pick me up to get us through the work week and this week’s Restaurant Road Trip may be the caffeinated fix you’re looking.

“We want people to experience our coffee and say ‘wow I didn’t know coffee could taste like that’ and then come back for more,” said Jonathan Gladysz, Koin, Coffee, and Crepes Owner.

When Jonathan Gladysz left West Virginia for college he stumbled upon something that started as passion and turned into a business.

He said, “I got to Springfield, Missouri and on every street corner there were these specialty coffee shops and I remember thinking I didn’t know coffee could taste like this.”

Jonathan decided to bring that big taste to Bridgeport.

“I’ve been dreaming about it for a couple of years but finally we got to a point where Ryan our manager was available to be hired and I was in a place where I thought I could finally do this.”

Koin, Coffee and Crepes opened April 1st and no surprise coffee is its specialty.

“We like to show people there are different flavors and find what you like and ultimately get the best cup of coffee you can,” explained manager Ryan Hulmes.

The other part of the equation…crepes. The shop offers a crepes of different varieties including strawberries, bananas, and nutella.

Customers are encouraged to come in, sit down, and take advantage of the WiFi.

Jonathan said, “That’s kind of the idea, we want to create a deep sense of community.”

Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.