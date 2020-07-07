Ritchie County school mascot raises discussion

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Community members in Ritchie County voiced their concerns regarding a local area high school mascot during Monday evening’s board of education meeting.

Board members were asked to evaluate the school’s mascot including: the name ‘Ritchie County Rebels’, the cartoon, which is said to represent a confederate soldier and color of the soldier’s uniform which also resembles confederate uniforms.

A petition is circulating regarding the removal of the current mascot but no decisions have been made thus far by board members.

“I support what the board said tonight, they were very clear,” said Superintendent Jim Brown. “They support the name ‘Ritchie County Rebels’, (and) the school colors but they want us to re-examine what our mascot, how it reflects the values of the Board of Education, our school system, and the community.”

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday July 27, at 6 p.m.