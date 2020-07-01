Safety tips as we enter holiday weekend, plus huge turnout at COVID-19 testing site

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of drivers are sitting in line waiting to be tested for COVID-19.

THREAD: Kanawha County Health Department is holding a press conference on the holiday weekend.



“With the increase in cases recently, we are holding this press conference to remind people to stay safe this weekend.”@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/1t7wBKJNpv — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 1, 2020

This free testing site put on by the Kanawha County Health Department comes in the midst of a spike.

“We have seen an increase in the last couple of days because of the travel association.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

Young wants to make sure people take precautions this holiday weekend — wherever you go.

“If you choose to go somewhere else please continue to practice the six feet of social distancing. Please continue to wear your mask. Please continue to have that hand sanitizer, wear that face mask, and continually wash your hands.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

But this Independence Day it’s about more than just COVID-19.

“Statistically it is one of the most deadly weekends of the year.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

With public firework displays being canceled, more individuals will be putting on their ‘own’ firework shows.

“In 2019, we had 10,000 people injured by fireworks in the United States.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

Young says ‘follow the directions’ and ‘make sure you are setting them off safely.’

Temps in the high 90 this weekend also means dangers from the heat — do not leave children or pets in your car — even for a couple of minutes.

“Even with the windows cracked, it can get up to 125 degrees and it can be very fatal for children.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

And as with the accidental shooting in Jackson County last week there a warning about accidental firearm discharges which left nearly 100 children in the United States dead last year.

“Last night a 2 year old died when he got hold of a firearm in Elkview. An 11 year old also died from a firearm in Jackson County. Make sure your firearms are unloaded and away from children or people who shouldn’t have them.” – Ben Salango — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 1, 2020