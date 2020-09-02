Sam James, Coach Brown, and more: here’s what’s coming up on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back on the road, this time heading to Lawrence, Kansas as they prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. This week on The Neal Brown Show, hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Mountaineer football leading up to kickoff against the Kansas this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In this week’s Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Mountaineers’ victory against the N.C. State Wolfpack. Coach Brown will talk us through the roster changes in the offensive line and also look forward to facing the Jayhawks led by new head coach Les Miles.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Sam James will also stop by this weekend’s show, as he sits down with Anjelica this week to talk about his explosive performance against the Wolfpack.

Nick and Anjelica will also discuss the victory over the Wolfpack and the upcoming match against Kansas in studio. They will also give their keys to this weekend’s game, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Wolfman checks the tape to break down last weekend’s game against N.C. State.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.