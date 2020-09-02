Sam James represents WVU football on cover of Athlon Sports’s 2020 college football preview

West Virginia wide receiver Sam James will soon be on newsstands across the nation as one of the cover athletes on the Athlon Sports 2020 National College Football Annual.

James, who led West Virginia with 69 receptions and 677 receiving yards en route to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019, is the face of the Mountaineers’ edition of the publication. He is also the only Big 12 student-athlete to not share the cover with another.

Always Climbing. Sam James representing on the Athlon College Football preview magazine. @Samjames_13#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/nECUJd4Bfw — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) June 8, 2020

In total, Athlon Sports has 23 different covers which are distributed across the country. Seven other Big 12 student-athletes are on various covers, including Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

James was one of six Mountaineers to earn preseason honors from Athlon, garnering a second team All-Big 12 recognition along with defensive lineman Dante Stills. Darius Stills was the only Mountaineer to make the first team, while offensive lineman James Gmiter, linebacker Josh Chandler and safety Tykee Smith earned fourth team honors.