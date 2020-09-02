Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Sam James represents WVU football on cover of Athlon Sports’s 2020 college football preview

Uncategorized

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia wide receiver Sam James will soon be on newsstands across the nation as one of the cover athletes on the Athlon Sports 2020 National College Football Annual.

James, who led West Virginia with 69 receptions and 677 receiving yards en route to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019, is the face of the Mountaineers’ edition of the publication. He is also the only Big 12 student-athlete to not share the cover with another.

In total, Athlon Sports has 23 different covers which are distributed across the country. Seven other Big 12 student-athletes are on various covers, including Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

James was one of six Mountaineers to earn preseason honors from Athlon, garnering a second team All-Big 12 recognition along with defensive lineman Dante Stills. Darius Stills was the only Mountaineer to make the first team, while offensive lineman James Gmiter, linebacker Josh Chandler and safety Tykee Smith earned fourth team honors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories