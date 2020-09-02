Segalla to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

West Virginia women’s soccer will be without one of their top weapons as Lauren Segalla will need to sit out the the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, the team announced on Tuesday.

Segalla took a tumble early in the Mountaineers’ 1-1 draw with Penn State that lasted two overtimes. She was helped off the field and didn’t return to the field.

The junior forward was one of the top offensive returners for West Virginia this season, notching 5 goals and 4 assists in her 2018 season. She had yet to score this year, but led the team in shots with 10.

West Virginia will return to the pitch on Saturday when they look to earn a victory at home against Stony Brook.