Senator Manchin asks Lewis County students to test broadband access

WESTON, W.Va. – Students in Lewis County are being asked to test their broadband access to help their education.

Senator Joe Manchin is asking students to submit their speeds to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC.)

Broadband access maps in Washington often indicate better service than is actually available on the ground in West Virginia.

Lewis County High School principal John Whiston said having access is of growing importance to students due to the pandemic.

“We don’t know how this year’s going to start in the fall, and we need all the help we can get,” said Whiston.

Whiston said the school is also looking to find ways to help students submit work for the next school year.