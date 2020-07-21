Single vehicle accident shuts down one southbound lane on I-79 near exit 124

UPDATE – 7/20/20 8:00 p.m.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, both lanes have reopened.

BRIDGEPORT, W.V.a. – A single vehicle accident occurred northbound on I-79 near exit 124 Monday evening.

According to Harrison County 911 Bridgeport Police, Fire and EMS responded to reports of a vehicle accident that rolled towards the median around 4:43 p.m.

Officials said that one northbound lane was shut down.

Officials said there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

