Slow second quarter leads to a 58-36 loss to open the season for Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Defending Class-AA runner up Fairmont Senior opened their 2019-2020 season with a 58-36 loss to Shady Spring Friday evening.

Polar Bears battled tough in the first quarter and lead by a score of 14-12.

Things quickly changed as Shady Spring went on a 16-2 run in the 2nd quarter to lead 28-16 at the break.

Fairmont Senior was never able to recover despite making multiple scoring runs in the 2nd half.

Jaelin Johnson lead the Polar Bears with 22 points in defeat.

Fairmont Senior will return to action Saturday against Wheeling Central Catholic.