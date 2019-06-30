Stihl Timbersports competition comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lumberjacks from around the country traveled to Morgantown for a chance to win a spot in the Stihl Timbersports Mid-Atlantic Qualifer.

The competition was sponsored by Triple S Harley Davidson in Morgantown and welcomed multiple national competitors, including six time U.S. champion, 2019 world champion, and West Virginia native, Matt Cogar.

“We have national champions and world champions here competing. We have a qualifier here with Stihl, that will take them onto the national competition. These are the guys you see on ESPN and ABC Sports, so you’re actually seeing them live, in person, watching the saw dust fly, axes are swinging, it’s really a great event,” said Labeth Hall, PR Plus Events and event organizer.

The top four overall winners will go on to represent the Mid-Atlantic region in the Stihl Timbersports National Championship in Milwaukee in July.