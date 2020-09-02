The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 14

The Mountaineers are back in action this weekend in Manhattan, KS to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest coverage on the Mountaineers before Mountaineer GameDay at 10 a.m. ET, and kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the first of two Coaches Corner segments, Coach Brown and Tony take a look back at a tough loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Brown discusses how the defense wasn’t ready to go against the Red Raiders. The offense played well, despite not being able to perform in the red zone. Brown also discusses the strength of the Mountaineer team this year being the defensive line. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner segments, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

In this week’s ‘Eer to ‘Eer, Neal Brown’s message to the fans after the Texas Tech game was that the Mountaineers will build a successful program at West Virginia. Nick and Anjelica discuss the Texas Tech game, the mistakes made by the Mountaineers, as well as quarterback Jarret Doege making his debut. Sam James had great receiving game, despite a few drops, and was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week last week for his 14-catch, and 223-yard performance. We are also joined by Dale Wolfley to hear his Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry ‘Play of the Week’:

Nick and Anjelica also bring you their keys to a victory over Kansas State, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston:

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Wolfman breaks down film of the game against Texas Tech. Wolfman highlights Sam James’s 14-reception performance against the Red Raiders. Wolfman also breaks down other wide receivers performances against the Red Raiders, and the amount of youth on the Mountaineers:

Reuben Jones has been a key player for the Mountaineer defense this season. A transfer from Michigan, Jones had his doubts about continuing his football career. After transferring to West Virginia he found his perfect fit and a family that brought him in with open arms. He discusses how he feels like he can be himself playing for the Mountaineer. In this week’s Life of a Mountaineer from WVU Athletics, we take a look at Jones’ life and his dance moves that comes from his fraternity:

Nick gives insight on what is going on around the Big 12 from week 11 to week 12. Three games in week 11 decided by close margins. Nick gives a look at the Big 12 standing with Baylor still leading the conference with an undefeated record. WVU is currently tied with Kansas for last in the conference. We also take a look at other Big 12 Conference matchups in week 12. All this and more in Around the Big 12:

Nick and Anjelica give you their final thoughts for this episode, sponsored by Lester Raines Honda. Nick will also take a look at the remainder of the Mountaineer’s schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule:

In the second Coaches Corner segment, Coach Brown and Tony take a look at going up against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats are led by head coach Chris Klieman. Klieman in his first year as head coach inherited a team with lots of football experience. The Kansas State offensive line is made up of all fifth year seniors. Brown gives his insight on the personnel for the Wildcats, including duel threat QB Skylar Thompson. Brown also talks about his mindset for the QB position for the Mountaineers, and the struggles of lacking a run game on offense. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: