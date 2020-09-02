Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

The latest from GBN

The Neal Brown Show: Encova Insurance Coaches Corner [Part 1]

The Neal Brown Show: 'Eer to 'Eer, Jacqueline's Fine Jewelry: Play of the Week

The Neal Brown Show: N.C. State Recap, Astorg Auto of Charleston: Keys to the Game

The Neal Brown Show: The Wolf's Den

The Neal Brown Show: Sam James

The Neal Brown Show: Around the Big 12

The Neal Brown Show: Lester Raines Honda: Final Word, Central Van & Storage Moving Forward Road Ahead

The Neal Brown Show: Encova Insurance Coaches Corner [Part 2]

The Neal Brown Show: Encova Insurance Coaches Corner [Part 1]

The Neal Brown Show: 'Eer to 'Eer, Jacqueline's Fine Jewelry 'Play of the Week'

The Neal Brown Show: The Wolf's Den

The Neal Brown Show: Nick chats with Shane Lyons

The Neal Brown Show: Around the Big 12

The Neal Brown Show: Lester Raines Honda Final Word

The Neal Brown Show: Encova Insurance Coach's Corner [Part 2]

The Neal Brown Show: 'Eer to 'Eer, Keys to the Game sponsored by Astorg Auto

The Neal Brown Show: Austin Kendall

The Neal Brown Show: Wolf's Den

More The Neal Brown Show

The Neal Brown Show Episode 3: Football is here!

Uncategorized

by: Jamie Green

Posted: / Updated:

It’s officially game day for the Mountaineers! In case you missed episode three of the Neal Brown Show, you can see what you missed here. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley give you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to going against James Madison.

In this first of two segments of the Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Tony sits down with Coach Neal Brown to talk about getting ready for his first game as head coach for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica give their keys to the upcoming game against James Madison, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston:

Anjelica sits down with starting quarterback, Austin Kendall to discuss his debut for the Mountaineers:

In this weeks Wolf’s Den, Wolfman is joined by Associated Director of External Affairs, Coleman Barnes to talk about the 1891 Club:

We are joined on the program with WVU Athletic Director, Shane Lyons to give an update on the Climbing Higher Campaign:

Nick gives you an inside look at other Big 12 teams playing in week one in this Inside the Big 12 segment:

Nick and Anjelica give you their final thoughts, including the ties Curt Cignetti has to Morgantown and WVU. See this and more in Final Word sponsored by Lester Raines Honda:

In the final segment of Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Coach Brown dives into the preparation of playing James Madison, the confidence he has in Austin Kendall as the starting quarterback, and how special teams can impact the team this season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation
Destination WV

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories