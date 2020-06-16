Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season

Tracking the Tropics is back for week three of your look at the 2020 hurricane season and other factors that affect us.

Thus far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has three named storms — Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal — with each reaching tropical storm status. We have yet to see our first hurricane.

Cristobal was a “crossover” storm, as it formed in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Amanda — the first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

On this week’s show, CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein chats with WMBB’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley in Panama City, Florida about Hurricane Michael — the first Category 5 storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Whitley takes a look back at the storm and describes what the state of Florida has learned since Michael touched down in October 2018.

We’ll also hear from KHON2’s Chief Meteorologist Justin Cruz in Honolulu, Hawai’i about Pacific hurricanes and how they can affect those who live in the Atlantic as well, just as Tropical Storm Cristobal did. What differs between Pacific and Atlantic hurricanes?

