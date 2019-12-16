Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Turner, Henderson lead the Irish past the Bulldogs

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School hosted an early game of Girls basketball today against the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs.

The Notre Dame Elementary, Middle and High School students flooded the gym to cheer on the Fighting Irish.

In the second half, the Irish trailed by three. Abby Cabaniss scores a quick four points for Tygarts Valley to give them a five point lead.

Morgan Turner with a three to tie the game at 24 for the Irish.

After that, the Irish start to go on a run. And the fourth quarter was all Notre Dame.

Tygarts Valley never regained the lead and Notre Dame won 51-43.

Turner had 19 points and Emilee Henderson had 12 points for the Irish.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories