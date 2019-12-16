Turner, Henderson lead the Irish past the Bulldogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School hosted an early game of Girls basketball today against the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs.

The Notre Dame Elementary, Middle and High School students flooded the gym to cheer on the Fighting Irish.

In the second half, the Irish trailed by three. Abby Cabaniss scores a quick four points for Tygarts Valley to give them a five point lead.

Morgan Turner with a three to tie the game at 24 for the Irish.

After that, the Irish start to go on a run. And the fourth quarter was all Notre Dame.

Tygarts Valley never regained the lead and Notre Dame won 51-43.

Turner had 19 points and Emilee Henderson had 12 points for the Irish.