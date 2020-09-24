Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath

by: Meaghan Mackey

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — A utility worker heading home after helping to restore power on the Gulf Coast was killed Wednesday in a crash in Mississippi.

The crash happened on Highway 45 in Macon, MS. The utility worker was driving in a convoy of power trucks when he struck an 18-wheeler, according to Assistant Police Chief Douglas Triplett.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun confirms to WKRG News 5 the man killed has been identified as 37-year-old, Darrell Holt, from Excelsior Springs, Missouri. WKRG has learned he worked for R&M Pole Line Construction.

Holt’s family has started a fund to raise money for his funeral. If you would like to donate, click here.

