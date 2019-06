Crews responded to a single vehicle accident Thursday night in Harrison County.

911 officials said, the accident happened on Good Hope Pike just after 8:20 p.m. There were no injuries at the time of the accident but one person was taken to United Hospital Center as result from the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, West Milford Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, and Lewis County EMS all responded to the call.

