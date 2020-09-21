VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) –– “It’s the first time I’ve seen this in my time teaching marine biology for 23 years in the area.” A teacher in a video on the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station Facebook page is speaking about the thousands of starfish that washed up on the beach after Hurricane Sally. She says it does happen though because of the currents and the wave action, “a lot of the animals living in the inner tidal zone are washing up.” Other animals like clams and worms are scattered amongst the stars.

Another post by the Science Station says “these are royal starfish. The species of starfish Astropecten articulatus, commonly known as the Royal Starfish is characterized by its bold colors. It has a purple granulated disk, which is the central region of the sea star, and the purple color continues to extend to its five flat rays, which are its arms.”

There is also a smell on the beach because stinging jellyfish have also washed up.

LATEST HEADLINES: