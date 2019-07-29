Wanted man captured after weekend-long manhunt

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Caleb Moul after he eluded police all weekend long.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said the Sheriff’s SWAT team took Moul into custody around 9 o’clock Sunday night after a standoff near Lost Creek earlier that evening.

Moul was being sought by law enforcement after first evading authorities in a pursuit around the Summit Park area Friday night.

Deputies had been pursuing Moul since then, and had responded to sightings without catching him throughout the weekend.

Matheny said more information is likely to be released as the investigation continues.