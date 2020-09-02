West Virginia at Kansas: Mountaineer GameDay, how to watch, and more

With momentum on their side, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) are shipping off to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks (2-1) and start their Big 12 schedule.

Matchup Preview

While WVU is coming off a big win against NC State, Kansas is coming off an historic win of their own against Boston College — for the first time in over a decade, the Jayhawks went on the road to defeat a Power Five opponent.

With a new coach and a talented roster, this Kansas team will likely not be the typical “easy win” for West Virginia. The Jayhawks have already shown improvement under the leadership of Les Miles, who has set out to build a winner in Lawrence. Miles squares off against Neal Brown, who is considerably younger but maintains the same goals as his Saturday opponent.

Kansas boasts a pair of dynamic running backs, Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams, who have posed as thorns in West Virginia’s side in their recent matchups. With both backs having started fast again this year (the duo combines for 577 rushing yards so far), Saturday may prove to be much of the same for the Mountaineer defense, who has allowed an average of 182.7 yards per game, the most in the Big 12.

The West Virginia offense came out firing against NC State, showing off a new-and-improved run game which was complimented by a dynamic passing attack. Freshman wideout Sam James led the way with 155 yards and a touchdown, which was enough to earn him Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

In the sportsbook, West Virginia is favored over Kansas by 4 points on FanDuel and 4.5 points on DraftKings.

