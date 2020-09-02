West Virginia at Missouri: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

West Virginia is traveling this week to face the Missouri Tigers after getting their first win. This will be head coach Neal Brown’s first match-up with a power five opponent, and it will kick off at noon ET.

Mountaineer GameDay hits the road!

Start your Saturday with Scott Nolte and Amanda Mazey in studio with Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell live from Columbia, Missouri on Mountaineer GameDay. The gang will preview the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Tigers and give inside analysis on all things WVU football.

Mountaineer GameDay airs at 10 a.m. ET on your local Nexstar affiliates and 11 a.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet (check your local listings).

Match-up Preview

The Mountaineers (1-0) will face the hungry Missouri Tigers (0-1) after surviving a win against JMU.

West Virginia looks to improve their run game (34 yards against JMU) against a Missouri team that struggled to stop it in week one (297 yards allowed vs. Wyoming). Transfer quarterbacks Austin Kendall and Kelly Bryant will square off in their second games with their respective teams, both hoping to build on performances that left something to be desired.

Betting odds favor the Tigers by anywhere from 11 to 14 points over the Mountaineers.

How was Kelly Bryant in his Mizzou debut?



We caught up with @KOMUChrisG to learn what to expect from the Tigers' new QB when @WVUfootball rolls into Columbia this weekend. Watch the full conversation on MGD Xtra: https://t.co/nrsL2iKXU5 pic.twitter.com/9RXkxotOin — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) September 5, 2019

How to watch WVU at Mizzou from home

The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN2. It can also be streamed by subscribers on the WatchESPN app.