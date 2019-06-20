West Virginia Farm Bureau celebrates 100th birthday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The voice of agriculture in the Mountain State celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday.

The West Virginia Farm Bureau was formed in 1919 and held a party at its state office in Buckhannon.

Champion lumberjack, Matt Cogar, put on a wood-chopping display and WVU Mountaineer signed autographs and took pictures.

Organizers said anyone can join the bureau and be a member.

“If you’re someone who cares about where their food comes from and how legislation affects that then we encourage those people to join too,” said Joan Harman, Director of Public Relations. “Our main purposes are advocating for farmers in legislature, both in Charleston, and D.C., we have a mobile Agriculture Science Lab that goes to all the elementary schools in West Virginia and teaches them about Agriculture and where their food comes from.”

Harman said the bureau also holds a summer Agriculture Institute for teachers where they give them hands-on training with farming techniques.