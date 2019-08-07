West Virginia ranks 7th for biggest increase in diabetes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to QuoteWizard, the number of Americans with diabetes increased 29 percent from 2007 to 2017. The study found that West Virginia had one of the highest increase in diabetes over a 10-year period.

Genetic predisposition, poor diet and lack of exercise are the leading causes of diabetes in America.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, which is taking a toll on medical costs. People with diabetes already pay 2.3 times more for medical expenditures than those without diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association estimated the total direct medical costs of diabetes at $237 billion in 2017, a 26 percent increase from 2012.

When medical costs go up, insurance premiums also go up. According to the report, the states that are seeing the highest increases in diabetes could be the same states that see higher health care costs.

According to diabetes.org:

To learn whether you’re at risk or how to live with diabetes, visit the American Diabetes Association website for more information.