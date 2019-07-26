West Virginia was ranked 8th for the least amount of summer thefts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – VivintSource.com released a report on the highest and lowest rates of summer theft in each state, ranking West Virginia 8th for the least amount of summer break ins.

The team gathered state totals on thefts committed in the months of June, July, and August from the years 2012 to 2016. Calculating thefts per capita and thefts per 10,000 residents.

The biggest spike in summer theft happens in June. Warm weather draws people outside, and many families travel and leave their homes empty.

HomeAdvisor has several tips on how to protect your home from theft: