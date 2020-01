WESTON, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to a house fire this morning in Weston.

According to 9-1-1 officials, first responders were alerted at 11:22 a.m. and according to the Lewis County 9-1-1 Comm. Center, fire departments from Weston, Jane Lew, Price Town and Jacksons Mill all responded to the scene on high street.

None of the occupants residing in the residence were injured but officials from the Weston Fire Department have confirmed that the family dog was lost in the blaze.